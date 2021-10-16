You made noise when I was in power, but quiet now – Mahama to the Media

General News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he is not afraid to open his three accounts for a probe to prove his incorruptible nature.



This was in response to what he claims were the vile lies and propaganda peddled against him while in government.



Speaking on Cape 93.3 Fm in Cape Coast, the former leader dismissed claims of owning a Swiss bank account insisting he operates just three bank accounts domestically including ADB, Zenith, and Guarantee Trust bank.



“I don’t have any foreign account anywhere, I have three bank accounts – ADB, Zenith, and Guaranty Trust bank. If you want to investigate me, investigate those banks, my money is all there.”



He said the media has spared his opponent (President Akufo-Addo) and his government from criticisms in respect of corruption matters compared to what was seen under his government.



“You made so much noise, and now you’ve all gone quiet. You’ve all been cowed, you can’t talk. There were all kinds of propaganda against me. They said Lordina and I have stolen 100 million dollars into a Swiss Account. How would you get access to that kind of money? Worl Bank money doesn’t come to Finance Ministry. It’s with the BoG, how do I go to them to ask for such money and transfer it to a Swiss account?



He claimed under him, all the corruption-related matters were dealt with frontally, saying that same cannot be said under his opponent’s government who shielded public officials embroiled in corruption allegations.



“BOST, Agyapa, PDS, missing excavators, and galamsey fraud with smoking-gun evidence have all been swept under the carpet. I recently heard the President talking about the names given to him by Ghanaians and sadly, he forgot to add the name Clearing Agent,” Mr Mahama said.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said the mere allegations against public officials did not amount to improper conduct because the affected persons must also be listened to for their explanation.



He contends he has not shirked from fighting against corruption and will not retreat in ensuring that people manning state anti-graft agencies acted in the interest of Ghanaians.



“I don’t think that any government has mobilized resources to give opportunity for the anti-corruption agencies of the state to function efficiently as possible as this government has done. It is a matter of record,” he said in an interaction with Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition.



