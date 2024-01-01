You made Ghanaians suffer in 2023 – NDC to NPP

Politics of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) inflicted economic hardship on Ghanaians in the year 2023.



In a new year message by the Party, the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey called on Ghanaians to recognize this upcoming election in 2024 as an opportunity to shape a brighter future.



“As we bid farewell to 2023, a year marked by economic hardships inflicted by the current NPP government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends warm New Year wishes to the resilient people of Ghana,” Mr. Kwetey stated.



Attached is the full statement by the NDC



