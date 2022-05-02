'You lured Ghanaians with your big English' - Yvonne Nelson tackles Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Yvonne Nelson says Akufo-Addo lured Ghanaians with big English



E-Levy was implemented on Sunday, May 1



The charge was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%



Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to his election, lured the people of Ghana with his big grammar.



She indicated in a series of tweets that there is no more money for the politicians and their families as well as what she calls "side pieces".



She added, now, there is small money in the pockets of the Ghanaians - the people who stayed in long queues and in the scorching sun to vote for these politicians.



"You lured Ghanaians with your BIG BIG English @NAkufoAddo," Yvonne Nelson's tweet read. “MORE money for the politicians (and their families and side pieces ) SMALL money for the People ( Ghanaians who stay in long queues / scorching sun to vote ) Same ol’ story.”



Yvonne Nelson's tweets come after the implementation of the 1.5% controversial E-Levy on Sunday, May 1.



The government of Ghana rolled out the E-Levy policy which was passed in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, amidst the Minority walkout from the chamber.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), had indicated that it has put in place adequate measures to ensure the smooth take-off of the new tax.



According to the GRA, it has broadly consulted all relevant stakeholders to ensure the collection of the E-Levy as earlier announced.



“The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy,” it said in a statement.



“GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date,” it added.



“Following Ghana Revenue Authority’s assessment of the general readiness of some Charging Entities to integrate with the E-levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased approach for the implementation of the Levy from 1st of May 2022.”











