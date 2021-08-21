You’ll triumph like Prophet Muhammad did – Larabanga Chief Imam to Mahama

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chief Imam of Larabanga in the Savanna Region, Alhaji Mahama Mumuni Zankawah, has offered prayers for success for former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, just as the Holy Prophet Muhammad overcame trials to achieve success, so would he be successful in his endeavors.



“Prophet Muhammad, when his own people neglected him and he moved from Mecca to Medina, from Medina he succeeded and came back to Mecca. Now the whole wide world is full of Muslims. So, as the prophets did, so shall you be.”



The spiritual leader of Larabanga made the remarks through a translator when the former President and his entourage paid a courtesy call on him as part of the 2020 NDC Presidential Candidate’s nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians for their support for him and the NDC Parliamentary Candidates.



Referencing the disputed 2020 elections, he said the setback was merely an indication that Allah was preparing him for future success.



“When they push you aside small, it doesn’t mean they push you out of the way. They want you to stand behind or aside and see the straightness of the road, and if you go back small, you know I’m supposed to pass here. So NDC has been shifted a bit but eventually, it will come back,” he announced.



The Imam further requested that when Mr. Mahama attains success, he should not forget the people of Larabanga.