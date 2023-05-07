You’ll never go back to parliament – Prophet 'curses' Alan’s boy

Politics of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prophet Kusi Appiah has cursed former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North Constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah asking him never to waste his time nurturing an ambition of returning to parliament



Prophet Kusi Appiah who has unequivocally stated that he has no problem with the Former MP, revealed that he cursed him because he disrespected him by referring to him as “Noko Fio” prophet meaning stomach prophet.



According to him, Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah attacked him when he passed a comment about Former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten on his bid to lead the NPP as a presidential candidate.



“I have no problem with Collins but after I passed a comment on Alan, he referred to me as a stomach prophet; but he has forgotten that going to Parliament in 2016 was the work of some people”. Prophet Kusi Appiah recounted.



“So I was hurt and told him you don’t know me even before the incident”, he added



According to Prophet Kusi Appiah, prior to the incident, he had already sent someone to inform Collins Owusu Amankwah that God wanted him to take the seat back after he was kicked out.



“You can ask Daniel Agyenim Boateng”, he said.



“Something happened in the constituency and the land needed him, but as I speak, by the Grace of God it is closed in the name of God. I have closed it”, Prophet Kusi Appiah said on Kumasi-based Agnel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He insisted that if Collins Owusu Amankwah planned of contesting the seat again, then he must forget it because there is no way he is going to win.