You’ll make a good Veep - Lawyer shoots down Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential dream

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has revealed that businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong is only fit to be a vice president and not the president.



The lawyer believes that the maverick politician has given a good account of himself as a lawmaker and needs to learn on the job before aspiring to be president.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he disclosed that Mr. Agyapong can partner with John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten or Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 elections.



"He can be a very good vice president to anybody who becomes flagbearer, either Alan or Bawumia. I think he needs to warm up. He has served well as a parliamentarian and needs to learn on the job. The president is a difficult one, so it would be best he warms up as a vice president before eyeing the ultimate," he advised.



He also argued that he has aged on his side and can transition from Vice President to President after learning on the job.



The admonition of Maurice Ampaw comes after the business mogul threatened to reveal secrets and collapse the NPP.



In an interview with Sompa FM in Kumasi, Mr. Agyapong said if attempts were made to collapse his businesses, he would "finish the party" with his disclosures.



In a video interview, the flagbearer hopeful said, "I am being nice and charitable to NPP (members; they shouldn't dare me, they shouldn't dare me... I will finish the party; the things I will say. The things I know that I have kept quiet."



According to MP, he has been the victim of a state-sponsored hunt by members of his party since the beginning of the year, alleging that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was being used as a vehicle to intimidate and frustrate his business operations.



He alleged that the GRA wanted to station personnel at his chain of cold stores to police how much fish he sells daily, warning, "Let me say this, I have gone past intimidation. They cannot use the system to intimidate me; I have to say this: I have opened businesses across the last five presidents. I never went through any of this harassment."