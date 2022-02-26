You’ll hit your head against the wall if Otabil speaks – Captain Smart to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

The perceived silence of Reverend Mensa Otabil on the Akufo-Addo government is due to his disappointment in the president, Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM’s morning show, has alleged.



Captain Smart, as he is widely known, claimed on his show that the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church stuck his neck out for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but feels embarrassed by the seeming failure of the president to deliver on his promises.



The feeling of disappointment is not felt by only Mensah Otabil per Captain Smart’s narrative. He claimed a number of high-profiled men of God who backed the president feel let down by what he has delivered so far.



“Mensa Otabil is quiet because if he speaks, the president would hit his head against the wall. Mensah Otabil is overwhelmingly disappointed in Akufo-Addo. All the big pastors are quiet because they are disappointed in the Akufo-Addo,” he said.



Captain Smart who was on a political tangent, roped in the former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Emmanuel Martey, berating him for acting like a politician.



Smart said that Reverend Martey was a political stooge who used his office to further the course of a political party.



“The so-called religious leaders in this country, you are a huge disappointment. The former Presbyterian moderator was all over the place shouting about wise men in the country. He told us someone offered him a bribe of $100,000 and that the people were lucky he had no dogs in his house, he would have unleashed them on the persons.



“A man of God who rejects bribe but does not have the courage to tell us who the person was is not a pastor. Reverend Martey is a politician. He is never a man of God,” he blurted on his show.



Captain Smart’s outburst was in relation to the accosting of Reverend Emmanuel Asante by known NDC communicator, Appiah Stadium at a funeral in Kumasi.



Appiah Stadium approached Reverend Asante and forcefully questioned him over his silence on issues in the government.



The pastor in turn told him that ““I wasn’t speaking in my capacity as a Ghanaian then [during the Mahama administration].”



