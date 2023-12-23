You’ll have your own SHS when I’m President – Mahama to Kwamankese residents

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has promised to build a senior high school for the people of Kwamankese in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese district of the Central region.



The former President who was speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and People in Kwamankese as part of his two-day on Friday, said it was unacceptable that Kwamankese has no senior high school.



“As for this promise, I can make. If the NDC comes to power God willing, you’ll have a secondary school here in Kwamankese. It is not fair and right that you don’t have such a school here. The constituency is called Abura Asebu Kwamankese. In this constituency we have five secondary schools but all them are in the Abura and Asebu, leaving out Kwamankese with no senior high school. I have stated that I will make no more promises, but on this issue, I stand here to promise that when the NDC comes to power you the people of Kwamankese will have a secondary school.”



Mr Mahama’s two-day tour of the Central Region began on Friday, December 22, 2023.



His visit will take him to Cape Coast, Ayeldo in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency, Nyankomasi Ahenkro in the Assin South Constituency, Twifu Praso Nursing Training Collage, Jukwa, Mankessim, Agona East and Awutu Traditional Council at Awutu Bereku.



This tour is to give Mr. Mahama the opportunity to explain to Ghanaians the need for the introduction of the 24 Hour Economy policy when he wins the 2024 election.