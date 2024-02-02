You’ll be worse than COP Mensah if you do politics while serving – Adam Bonaa cautions police officers

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security and safety analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has advised serving officers of Ghana’s security services including the Ghana Police Service to remain as neutral as possible while in service.



He stressed that those with political ambitions should resign and pursue politics instead of engaging in active politics while serving.



Speaking on the defeat of Retired Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, Dr Bonaa said officers who engage in active politics while serving stand the chance of being disgraced in their political pursuit.



“Serving officers who want to do politics should resign from the service as soon as possible. Their service regulation forbids them from doing partisan politics; that is being members of political parties.



"So, if you want to do politics resign, if not you will suffer the same fate as disgraced COP Alex Mensah. You will suffer the same fate or worse,” he stated.



COP George Alex Mensah lost his bid to represent the Bekwai constituency in Parliament.



He was defeated by Ralph Poku-Adusei despite having the backing of the outgoing MP, Joe Wise.



He secured only 245 votes. The new parliamentary candidate, Mr. Poku-Adusei, won with 662 votes.



The other contestants, Henry Opoku Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang polled 30 and 1 vote, respectively. The total number of votes cast was 938.



According to Dr Bonaa, COP Alex Mensah’s actions and utterances in the infamous leaked tape seeking the ouster of the current Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, meant he is not fit for the office of a parliamentarian.



He noted that COP Alex Mensah by his admissions to the parliamentary committee that investigated the leaked tape shows clearly his engagement in active politics while serving in office adding that no level-headed constituent would want such a character as their member of parliament.



Dr Bonaa further urged the parliamentary committee to release its report on the leaked tape which he believes will indict COP Alex Mensah and his two other colleagues leading to their prosecution.



The leaked tape captured COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi courting the support of NPP's former Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu for the ouster of IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



The officers in their bid touted themselves as true NPP members interested in making sure that the party retains power in December 2024 at all cost.



GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



