You’ll be rendered useless if you don’t prosecute Cecilia Dapaah – NDC Communicator to OSP

Politics of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has been urged to thoroughly probe the corruption-related issues in connection with monies stolen from the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



During his appearance on TV XYZ, Kingsley Ackah-Koufie, the Communication Officer for the opposition NDC in Tema Central, passionately argued that the circumstances surrounding Abena Dapaah’s arrest suggest that she may have been involved in further corrupt activities while in office.



The NDC man Continued to present his argument that since Madam Dapaah is politically exposed having held important positions in the John Agyekum Kufuor and Akufo-Addo’s government the matter ought to be investigated swiftly to clear all doubts in the minds of Ghanaians.



Cecilia Abena Dapaah was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in connection with a theft case involving huge sums of money which she eventually reported to the Police last year.



The former Minister reportedly dragged two former house helps to the Police for stealing $1m, €300,000, millions of cedis and valuables from her bedroom. The two are on trial at an Accra Circuit Court.



The matter forced the minister to resign after a reportage from the Chronicle Newspaper blew the issue up.



In her resignation letter addressed to the President, Madam Dapaah said she decided to step down because she did “not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”



“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position,” she stated.



But reacting to the issue, Ackah-Koufie stated that the corruption allegations against the NPP government in which Cecilia Dapaah served are being unveiled and Ghanaians are beginning to know the Akufo-Addo administration is full of corrupt appointees.



In conclusion, the NDC spokesman said if the Special Prosecutor failed to do a better job on Cecilia Dapaah’s case, “the office will be rendered useless.”