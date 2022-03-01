You'll be on your own if you refuse to come back home – Minister to students in Ukraine

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Ghanaians caught up in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine



Government conducts coordinated efforts to evacuate Ghanaians



Minister meets parents of Ghanaian students in Ukraine



The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has emphasized government’s resolve to ensure that Ghanaian citizens caught up in the Ukraine war are evacuated back home at will.



Addressing a meeting with parents of Ghanaian students in Ukraine at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, March 1, 2022, the minister disclosed that government has put in place measures to cover the cost of transportation, accommodation feeding and medical cost that will come with the evacuation of every citizen.



She however disclosed the reluctance of some the students to return home, including some who have been able to exit Ukraine and are currently in other countries.



According to the minister, government can only provide support for such persons for a limited time after which will be left to their fate.



While listening to several concerns shared by the parents, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey disclosed that the government has so far ensured the safe exit of some 529 Ghanaians from Ukraine.



Out of the number, the government earlier on Tuesday received 17 students who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport at about 7:30 am in the morning.



The minister for Foreign Affairs, among other things, stated that the government expects the arrival of more students within the coming days.



She, however, bemoaned the reluctance of some students in accepting government’s evacuation plans revealing that out of some 55 students who heading to Prague from Ukraine, only four have expressed interest in coming back home.



