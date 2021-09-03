You’ll be jailed if you entre Ghana without permit - GIS warns foreigners

General News of Friday, 3 September 2021

• Ghana Immigration Service wants foreigners to desist from entering the country without permit



• Illegal immigrants will be arrested and prosecuted



• Foreigners must obtain the right travel documents to be allowed into the country



The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has warned foreigners to desist from entering the country without permit as the institution will not hesitate to prosecute and jail offenders.



According to the Volta Regional commander of the GIS, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Peter Nantuo, some foreigners have been living in the country without permit and had been engaging in illegal online trading activities.



He adds that the GIS will not let the country down by allowing such activities hence the strict warning against illegal entry.



Peter Nantuo in an interview with Daily Graphic said foreigners should not be deceived with claims that the border is porous as it is not.



He said that the patrol team is across the borders and GIS will prosecute and jail any illegal migrant found.



This, he says, is another way to curb cyber fraud, Q-Net (the controversial online ‘network marketing organization’) which seems to be taking root in the region by foreigners.



“The GIS will never let the region and the country down, especially when drugs, cyberfraud, Q-Net [the controversial online ‘network marketing organisation’] are trying to take root in the region.



“Don’t deceive yourselves that maybe there’s a claim that the border is porous. It is not true. That does not mean we do not man or patrol our borders,” DCI Nantuo said.



The GIS had earlier arrested 79 people in the Volta Region allegedly for engaging in illegal business. They include 72 Togolese, four Nigerians nationals and three Ghanaians.



Addressing these persons, the Volta Regional GIS commander said “You people will go back right now to Togo. If you like, come back, and I will prosecute and jail you in Ghana.



“When you come, do something better. You cannot come and engage in something we all know is criminal and you think we should turn the other side? It will not work,” he added.