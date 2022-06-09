You’ll be held accountable for extrajudicial killing – Dery to Police

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery has assured parliament no police officer will be shielded if found culpable of extrajudicial killing.



In recent times the Police service has come under fire over the death of a number of suspects in custody with the latest being the Nkoranza incident.



Answering questions from the Builsa North MP and Ranking Member for the Committee on Defense and Interior James Agalga, on the killing of some police officers suspected to be involved in the bullion van robberies, Mr. Dery disclosed that investigations have proved the suspects were indeed involved in the robberies.



The Nandom MP, however, stated that Police officers found culpable in other incidents will be dealt with.



“I am committed that the Police are accountable for their actions. Yes in Asawase a Committee was set and the actions were condemned. The police will be accountable and we are making sure that they are accountable.



“I am talking about this recent situation where there are Police and we have Police civilians. Let’s distinguish them. The suspects are Police dealing with Police. So let me put it on record and let Hon. Agalga know that I do not underestimate his commitment toward the peace and security of this country, no.



“So let me emphasize that the Police cannot kill suspects wantonly and get away with it, no,” the Interior Minister emphasized.