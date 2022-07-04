You’ll be expelled for extortion – Henry Quartey warns Operation Clean Your Frontage task force

Regional News of Monday, 4 July 2022

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has sounded a serious word of caution to personnel deployed to ensure sanitation compliance across the region.



The minister, speaking at a brief ceremony in Accra to deploy some 898 men and women as part of the Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative, warned that reports of abuse and extortion during the discharge of their duties would not be taken lightly.



“Anybody who even makes an attempt to collect somebody’s tomatoes, you are gone… If you make an attempt to extort from somebody, even one cedi, you are gone,” he stated at the ceremony held on Monday.



While emphasising the essence of the initiative, the minister further cautioned members of the task force to desist from engaging in acts that can undermine their objectives.



“Discharge your duties professionally as you have been trained by the military. You are not to brutalise the people. You are supposed to engage them,” he stated.



The task force is expected to fight against the indiscriminate disposal of waste across the national capital and other parts of the region.











