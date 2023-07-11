You’ll be disgraced after Gyakye Quayson’s trial – Assin Chief to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Krontihene of Assin Chiano-Ayaase in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region, Nana Kwaku Awuah Jutua has blasted President Akufo-Addo over the criminal trial of the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson saying the President will be embarrassed at the end of the trial.



According to the Chief, President Akufo Addo is the one who is influencing the prosecution of the Assin North MP.



Speaking on Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service at Assin Breku to thank God for Hon. Gyakye Quayson’s victory at the by-election, Nana Kwaku Awuah Jutua said if the Assin North MP is jailed after the trial, it means President Akufo-Addo influenced the Judges as he stated at a rally prior to the by-election that Gyakye Quayson will be jailed and cannot perform as MP from the prison.



He, added that, however, if the MP is acquitted and discharged, President Akufo-Addo will have eggs in his face.



Nana Kwaku Awuah Jutua served notice that should Hon. Gyakye Quayson be jailed, Chiefs in Assin North Constituency will advise themselves by urging their people to vote against the NPP in all future elections.



The Chief then slammed a section of the public for condemning the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Bau II over his plea to the President and Attorney General to discontinue the prosecution of Hon. Gyakye Quayson.



He added that the Dormahene’s call is in the right direction which must be heeded to bring Unity and development to the Assin North Constituency and the entire Country.