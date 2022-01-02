You’ll appreciate Ghana’s blessings when you travel to other countries – Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Christian community to crossover into the new year visiting three churches within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area in the Ashanti region on 31st night.



This is the second year in a row that he has spent his new year’s eve joining watch night church services in Kumasi, though his church visitations date back to his days in opposition.



Accompanied by a high level entourage comprising ministers of state, deputy ministers, Members of Parliament, district chiefs executive, party executives and his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Vice President spread the message of peace and religious tolerance everywhere he went.



His first stop was at the Bremang Ebenezer Methodist Church in the Suame Municipality and then to the St. Peter’s Cathedral Basilica in the Kumasi Metropolis and finally at the Ayigya Church of Pentecost in the Oforikrom Municipality where he announced his pleasure to see the New Year in the company of his Christian compatriots.



Addressing the congregations, he maintained that the peace in Ghana is something to be celebrated rather than taken for granted.



“We have a very special country; this country Ghana. Sometimes we take it for granted; until you go to other countries you don’t know how we are blessed as a country. We are a peaceful country; we’re the second most peaceful country in Africa and also the most peaceful in West Africa”, he said amidst applause from the Church of Pentecost congregation at Ayigya.



The Vice President who has been criticized by a section of the Islamic faithful for his romance with the church insisted that, “we are very lucky and I think that part of what God’s blessings have been for us, is that we are very united as a country, notwithstanding our diversity”.



“We are the only country where you will see the Chief Imam go to church to celebrate his 100th birthday. We are the country where you’ll see the Muslim Vice President come to church to crossover into 2022; it is a beautiful country and so we want to keep it peaceful just us we have done over the years to be the most peaceful country in West Africa and second most peaceful in Africa as a whole”, he said.