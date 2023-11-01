You’ll account for all ill-gotten wealth if Ken becomes president – Ralph Agyapong to NPP ‘boys’

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Ralph Agyapong, legal lead of the campaign of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has warned persons within the party who are amassing wealth at the expense of taxpayers.



According to Ralph, an NPP government led by his brother will ensure that cronies of the current administration who are acquiring ill-wealth will account for it one day.



“We pray God prevails for Ken Agyapong to be president. You will see the work that the office of the Attorney General will do. Everyone who is a political person whose age cannot justify their acquired wealth will answer for it.



“You lie bad if you unable to do that, your property will be seized and given to the poor taxpayer. Today they are amassing lands and properties at Hilltop at the expense of the poor taxpayer. Because they think people are fools, they want to pay you money to vote for them to continue what they are doing.



“But I am saying God will prevail and when he does, they should keep in mind that every politician with ill-gotten gain will answer for it… Everyone should just know that whatever they have not acquired genuinely, a judgment day is coming,” he stated during an interview on Angel FM Kumasi.



Ken Agyapong in a recent interview on Time FM accused the campaign team of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of seeking to buy power at the expense of the public good.



According to him, the Bawumia camp had sought to induce him to drop out of the race with an amount of $800 million, which he refused, citing his quest to represent the interests of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Ralph Agyapong emphasised that associates of the Bawumia campaign are only interested in winning power to further their quest for wealth at the expense of the electorates.



“People are saying 'no Ken no vote,' they are not saying 'no Bawumia no vote.' You know Ken said it will be better with just 10 of his likes in the party? The party will be better because the rest including those in Kumasi now spreading mansions at Hilltop, you can go to Manso and see the state of their roads and compare it to Hilltop.



"Take out the businessmen there who had built their houses already and see the youth following Wontumi and the kind of houses they are building there," he charged.



The NPP will elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Candidates in the contest are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







