You like too many theories - Dr Arthur Kennedy slams Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, Dr Arthur Kennedy has taken a swipe at Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following his comments that the ruling government has managed the economy well.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at a TESCON conference in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 7, had indicated that even though the debt levels have gone up, the economy has been well managed by the ruling government unlike the NDC.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly criticized the Akufo-Addo-led administration over the rising public debt.



According to them even though the debt keeps rising, the government has nothing to show for it.



However, Dr Bawumia says, “I want to let you think about one thing; you hear the NDC saying the debt level has gone up. Sure the debt level has gone up, but economic levels have not gone down. The debt level has increased yes . . . but why do we want to maintain a prudent debt level?



According to him, "our debt levels have gone up, but what has happened to interest rate? It has come down. What has happened to growth? It is going up. That is a difference in economic management. There is one that is incompetent and there is one that is competent. If you choose the NDC, you go to the incompetent path and if you choose the NPP, you have competent economic management”.



But Arthur Kenndy disagrees



Speaking in an interview on 'Me Man Nti' programme on Neat FM, he asked the Vice President to go to "Makola" and find out if indeed his comments reflect in the pocket of the traders.



"The Vice President should go back to the classroom; he likes too many theories. He should go to Makola market and tell the traders that the economy is getting better and listen to what they will tell him; I mean come on, really??? I thought it was a joke . . . the economy is doing well for who? the end of an economic policy is to help ordinary people . . . we have schools unable to open because we can't give them money; we have businessmen who are owed millions of money by government for contract and the Vice President is bragging about how great the economy is; really? He should be explaining why things are so bad."



Listen to him in the video below:



