'You lack logic and common sense' - Akufo-Addo slammed over National Cathedrial

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

It appears the criticism being directed at Nana Akufo-Addo over the construction of the National Cathedral project is not ending anytime soon as Avraham Ben Moshe, Leader of Common Sense Family has launched a fresh attack on the President.



According to the anti-religion activist, it makes no sense for the President to authorize the demolition of state buildings and buildings owned by judges just to create a space for the construction of the project when there are fresh lands resting in different locations in the country.



In a video that has widely been shared on social media, Avra Ben Moshe could be seen slamming the President for not having the "logic and common sense" to secure new land for the construction of his much-needed project rather than demolition old buildings to create a space.



Using the Saglemi Affordable Housing project to reinforce the points for his argument, Avram Ben Moshe who was talking on the Afro Joint show aired on Kingdom FM, observed that former President Mahama started that project without demolishing anyone's property whether private or state-owned. He said, rather, the project was cited outside of Accra which is already chocked to ease the pressure.



Avram Ben Moshe said he could not establish any sense in why the former president who was tagged "incompetent" can use $200 million to construct an affordable housing project in Segleme but "competent" Nana Akufo-Addo cannot do the same but looking for $300 million to build a house for God.



"Look at the logic and common sense, John Dramani Mahama started the Segleme housing project which estimates $200m, nobody's building was destroyed; also the project was cited at Segleme. A project that can accommodate 5,000 people has been built in the bush just to ease the pressure in Accra.



"But, you the one calling someone incompetent, when it got to your tenure, you are looking for $300m to build a church, and you have demolished the passport office, houses of judges and state properties. Do you do all these and still want to raise $300m for the project? With all due respect, you don't have sense, you have a small brain," he fired.