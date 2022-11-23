You jubilated and insulted Mahama when he lost the 2016 polls, deny it and see - Koku Anyidoho to Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has challenged Asiedu Nketiah to deny expressing joy when former President John Dramani Mahama lost the 2016 general elections.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, he said the incumbent general secretary, who is opposing the national position, expressed joy when Mahama lost the election.



According to him, there is an audio recording to that effect, and if Asiedu Nketiah denies it, he will be severely exposed.



Mr. Nketiah, according to Mr. Koku, is cunning and wicked and does not deserve to be elected as the NDC’s chairman.



He assured the host that he was not exaggerating. I saw it, witnessed it, and some witnesses heard it as well. There is a tape recording. Let’s see what happens if he dares to deny it. He stated flatly that he was relieved Mahama had lost. I overheard him say that he would not allow Mr. Mahama to be re-elected president or his wife to be First Lady. She should sell rice and oil at the market.”



On the day Mahama accepted defeat, Asiedu Nketiah was overjoyed. He wore a cap that was turned backwards. He didn’t tell anyone that he was going to help Mahama accept defeat. I went to look for him after he returned to the office and overheard him on the phone telling someone on the phone that Mahama’s defeat was great news for him. He insulted him over the phone, and I don’t want to repeat it over the radio. He hurled insults at him. He stated that Mahama will never be president again. That’s exactly what he said.



This is something I’ve said several times. He has made no denials. He should try to deny it and see what happens. I challenge him to deny making these remarks.