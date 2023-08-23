You inflate cost of BoG office project and expect youth to accept tax on betting – Okudzeto Ablakwa to govt

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has taken a swipe at the substantial increase in the cost of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) office project.



The MP criticised the government's decision to escalate the project cost from US$81.8 million to US$222.7 million within a span of two years.



In a tweet, Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the rationale behind such a drastic increase in the project's budget, especially considering the government's recent introduction of new 10% tax on betting.



He raised the issue of the youth's unwillingness to accept the newly imposed tax on betting, given what he described as a reckless inflation of the BoG office project's cost.



“It is no longer difficult to appreciate why Ghanaians get so angry & extremely agitated when govt introduces new taxes.



“How can you recklessly inflate the BoG office project from US$81.8million to US$222.7million in 2yrs & expect the youth to accept your obnoxious tax on betting?” the tweet stated.



The BoG has been in the news for its decision to contrast a new headquarters at a cost of $250million.



This, according to the minority is recklessness on the part of the managers of the central bank especially at the time it made a loss of about Ghc 6 billion on 2022.



As a result, the minority and some other Civil Society Organisations have given the governor of the central bank, Dr Ernest Adisson, and his deputies 21-day ultimatum to resign.



