You incompetent bunch should take governance lessons from Akufo-Addo – Atubiga attacks NDC

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga has questioned the rationale behind members of his former party criticizing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s for his strategic appointments.



He says when the NDC was in power, they could not take advantage of the opportunities to empower party loyalist who had in the past sacrificed for the party.



He disclosed that if an experienced politician like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is awarding loyalty, the NDC needs to keep quiet and learn from his wisdom.



Atubiga was sad because he was aware of several unoccupied positions during the period NDC occupied power but because of greed and wickedness, those positions were not occupied.



“Those hypocrites who have soon forgotten the number of unoccupied jobs vacancies rotting away till the NDC lost, should be ashamed of themselves criticizing the president for his strategic appointments towards 2024.”



Kwame Sefa Kayi was appointed to the board of the National Petroleum Authority. His appointment has raised a number of questions with a number of persons confirming their suspicions of him being a sympathizer of the NPP.



Atubiga writes :



Any powerful strong government with a weaker political party can never win election. Especially wanting a second bid. Example is how the NDC incumbent lost 2016 to the npp as opposition.



Same as a weaker government with a very strong formidable and strategically positioned political party will always win power anytime, any day. Example is how npp won election 2016 from incumbent NDC, and how they won 2020 election as incumbent.



The greediness and selfishness leadership of today’s NDC, failed to create jobs to employ the youth and rewarding loyalty when they were in power. They should rather be learning and complimenting our able President Nana Addo for showing them how loyalists and hardworking supposed to be rewarded.



What is wrong with individuals working at private institutions getting an appointment?



Ask incompetent chairman Ofoso the bad leader of the greedy NDC of today, how many of their national executives, members, and former appointees are board members today of the NPP-affiliated businesses?



Not talking of those holding shares in their companies and deals to guarantee them protection in case of power overturns.



Most of you NDC-affiliated jobless professionals hoping for the same opportunities under NDC should be applauding him for rewarding loyalty. Especially those in the media being hypocritical hoping to also be rewarded under NDC when power overturns in their favor.



I can only agree to we calling on them to be professional on the jobs, and putting the interest of the nation first when delivering their national duties.



We should all remember, the winners takes it all will always kick others out of a job.



NPP inn NDC out or NDC inn, NPP out.



Or NLC inn, NPP/ NDC out after victory.



Love you all.



Note



—————————————-



The Constitution gives the president the powers to appoint anybody, anyone he deems fit in helping him.



