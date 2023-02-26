You ignored all the wisdom to downsize but it has come to bite so hard – MP reacts to German’s Ambassador’s call

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South has questioned whether President Akufo-Addo is willing to listen to the German Ambassador to Ghana’s call to downsize the ‘obolo size’ government.



Dr. Clement Apaak slammed President Akufo-Addo for ignoring calls for downsizing from civil society organisations, experts, the opposition NDC, and others.



He stated that while the President saw no wisdom in these suggestions, they have come back to bite him because the German government has requested, among other things, that Ghana downsize if it wants German support.



Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana juxtaposing the size of Ghana’s government to that of his country said, a reduction must reflect the worsening economic situation.



“I only can compare with the other countries like mine and I can come to the conclusion that there is huge number, the number is much higher than in my country, so that may bring me to the conclusion that there is room for improvement,” he said.





In response to the concerns raised, Dr. Apaak asked if the President was willing to downsize to reflect our current challenges.



He stated that the government must accept the call and do what is necessary because you cannot seek financial assistance from the public if you are unwilling to be prudent and fiscally disciplined.



”NADAA has ignored our calls to cut gov’t expenditure, including reducing the size of his bloated and corrupt gov’t. Will he now listen, now that the German Ambassador has made it clear that a cut in gov’t expenditure is a condition for external help?”