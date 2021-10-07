You helped expose bankruptcy ideas of Mahama administration - Joe Wise eulogises Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei-Owusu has eulogised Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for his immense contribution towards the economic development of the country which helped the NPP retain power.



Joe Wise, as he is known popularly, explained that Bawumia’s key ideas were adopted and implemented this he adds exposed the expose former President John Dramani Mahama’s bankruptcy of ideas.



As Bawumia marks his 58th birthday today, Joseph Osei-Owusu acknowledged the key roles he played in ensuring the victory of the NPP in the 2020 elections.



You launched yourself onto Ghana's political landscape with your seminal testimony as to the star witness during the 2012 election petition hearing.

In the 2016 election campaign, the many ideas you suggested were adopted by the party and later implemented as the key programmes of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. These helped our great party to retain power in the 2020 general election.



But even before that, your lectures on the economic management of Ghana helped to expose the bankruptcy of ideas of the Mahama administration.

Your brilliant expose`s on the economy helped in no small measure to make Ghanaians build and retain confidence in NPP as the only credible alternative to the sitting government.



As the Vice president of Ghana, you have helped forge a strong alliance between Muslims and Christians in Ghana.



Your digitalization agenda holds high prospects for the Ghanaian economy.

These are why I celebrate you today as you mark your 58th anniversary on Earth.

Happy birthday Your Excellency, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.’