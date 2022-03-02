You have walked the talk – CTVET boss hails Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Director of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, has attributed the success chalked by the Commission to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.



Speaking in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on the “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, the CTVET boss noted that the promises delivered by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) before the 2017 general elections are eventually being accomplished.



“All the things that God in his wisdom and through our President, Akuffo-Addo, has graced upon Ghana and the tasks that have been enshrined unto him as Ghana’s leader, CTVET constitutes one of such fulfillments during his era,” he said



According to him, Ghanaian Technical Universities have benefited from a hundred million investment by President Akuffo-Addo into the creation of the Ghana-China project.



“Currently, there is an upsurge in training development underway in Cape Coast Technical University and not only that but also among other Technical Universities including the likes of Kumasi Technical University, Accra Technical University, Cape Coast Technical Institute, Takoradi Technical Institute and almost every Technical University in the country.



It is worth noting that about 23 Universities have benefitted from what we termed the Ghana-China Project with over a hundred million dollars invested into it by the President,” he stated.



The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is one of the Ten (10) Divisions of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Headquarters responsible for implementing pre-tertiary Technical and Vocational Education under the Ministry of Education (MoE).



The educational division seeks to provide relevant and quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training Skills to meet Ghana’s socio-economic development.