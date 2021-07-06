You have suffered the most under Akufo-Addo - NDC Zongo caucus woos Muslims to join demo

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Muslims in the country have been urged to fully participate in the Tuesday, July 6, 2021, demonstration by the NDC



• The NDC Zongo Caucus says this is because Muslims have been targeted by the NPP-led government



• A statement said that this would be a good way for them to express their displeasure



Muslims around the country have been urged to be particularly keen about the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) planned demonstration for Tuesday, July 6, 2021.



This, according to the National Zongo Caucus of the NDC, is because of what they describe as the several incidences of assault Muslims have suffered at the hands of the New Patriotic Party-led government.



It added that participating in this demonstration will help them better register their displeasures with the government, a party statement said.



“This march, among other things, is against the atrocities and injustice meted out on the people of Ghana especially Muslims in our Zongo communities,” Alhaji Cole Younger, the NDC National Caucus Coordinator, stated in the statement.



He also catalogued a number of incidences that he believes support their clarion call.



“Just for our reminders, in the not-too-distant past, specifically on the 17th of July 2018, seven innocent Zongo Young men from Asawase were gunned down by the police in Kumasi and till date no Justice,” he said.



He also listed persons who were killed on December 7, 2020, following violence from the general elections of that year as basis for his argument.



Below is the full statement:



NATIONAL ZONGO CAUCUS OF THE NDC

3rd July, 2021



For Immediate Release:



NDC ZONGO CAUCUS URGES ALL MEMBERS TO JOIN THE 6TH JULY DEMONSTRATION.



We wish by this release to invite all Muslims and Zongo dwellers to join the upcoming March for Justice demonstration to be held on Tuesday the 6th of July by the NDC Youth wing. This march, among other things is against the atrocities and injustice meted out on the people of Ghana especially Muslims in our Zongo communities.



In view of the recent state-sponsored murders against Muslims by the Akufo Addo government, we Muslims have an onerous obligation to come out in our numbers to register our displeasure at the impunity with which the government has abused our rights over the period.



Just for our reminders, in the not-too-distant past, specifically on the 17th of July 2018, seven innocent Zongo Young men from Asawase were gunned down by the police in Kumasi and till date no Justice.



On the 16th of July, 2019, another Muslim, Ahmed Hussein Suale was gunned down by unknown Assailants after a staunch NPP member, Kennedy Agyapong had flaunted his pictures on his TV station, calling on the public to harm him should they find him.



On the 7th December 2020, the following Muslims from our Zongos across the country were murdered by NPP hoodlums, they included;



1. Alhassan Tajudeen in Techiman South

2. Abdallah Ayarick also in Techiman South.

3. A 12-year-old girl, Samira Zakaria in Savelugu

4. Ibrahim Abass of Ablekuma Central, Accra.



We haven’t forgotten the incident of Ayawaso West Wuogon where several people were injured as a result of gun shots by the Npp invincible forces leading to Ishao Yaro not been able to walk till date.



As if that was not enough, on the 17th March, 2021 Ali Kalamu, the son of Sheikh Abdullahi Maikano was brutally murdered in a bizarre circumstance and till date not a single person has been arrested to assuage the pain of his family. Why should Muslims be at the receiving end all the time this government is in power?



We cannot gloss over the recent dastardly act of murder of Ibrahim Mohammed alias “Kaaka” and subsequently, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Mohammed by the Police/Military team in Ejura. Interestingly, when a police officer was shot and killed in the infamous bullion van robbery in Accra and in a matter of one week, 215 suspects were arrested.



This deliberate selective justice by the Security Agencies against Muslims, never caught the attention of the Nana Addo/Bawumia government to seek justice for our Zongo people.



The aforementioned precedents grounds the accusation of hypocrisy and disrespect to the Muslims and Zongo people by the NPP government especially Bawumia. It is therefore in our own interest, as Zongo people to come out in our numbers to register our resentment against the culture of selective justice being perpetrated against Muslims and the Zongo people.



Let’s all come out and declare to the government of Akufo Addo that, Enough of the murder of Muslims. Enough is Enough. Once again, our condolences to the family of all those who lost their loved ones.



God bless Our homeland Ghana! God bless the NDC!! God bless the Zongo people!!! Salamualaikum.



Signed.

Alhaji Cole Younger

(National Zongo Caucus Coordinator – 0244842303)