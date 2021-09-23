You have our total support – NSS management, staff assure Assibey Antwi

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osei Assibey Antwi, the newly-appointed Executive Director of the National Service Scheme has received a seal of approval from the staff and management of the scheme to deliver in his new role.



The immediate past Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to succeed Mustpha Ussif who has now been elevated to the Sports Ministry.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the NSS said it welcomed the decision by the president and assured him of their unwavering support.



The management and staff indicated their readiness to work with Osei Assibey Antwi to ensure that he succeeds in his new role.



They also commended President Akufo-Addo for appointing someone whose competence and dedication they can vouch for.



“The Management and Staff of the National Service Scheme (NSS) welcome the newly appointed Executive Director of the Scheme Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi.



“We are grateful to the president for appointing a man with sundry academic and professional backgrounds, coupled with extensive managerial experience to steer the affairs of this all- important national institution charged with the mandate of formulating policies for the national service programme,” he said.



Touting his achievement in previous position, they expressed belief that with the experiences he has gathered over the years, he will push the NSS to the level it hopes to achieve.



“He has diverse career, spanning more than two decades in the public and private sectors and has held key senior positions in Finance and Administration.



“Prior to his current appointment, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi previously served as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, where he received numerous honours. Notable among them were the 2019 Sanitation Challenge for Ghana context 1st prize award, which gave the city UK£400,000; 2021 Global Mayors Challenge Champion City for Ghana which puts the city of Kumasi on the path of earning US$1 million and the $250 million prize package by the International Municipal Investment Fund to Kumasi for Greening Kumasi, Sanitation, health, Multi-storey car park, Transport, Housing projects and many more.



“The Management and Staff of NSS by this statement, wish to affirm their support and commitment to his leadership towards the advancement of the NSS brand. We are confident that Hon. Osei Assibey's depth of expertise and experiences will convert into great success for the organization,” part of the statement read.



