You have our full support to rename ‘settler’ communities - Gonjaland Youth to Bolewura

Regional News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Gonjaland Youth Association has thrown their support to the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) on his decision to rename “settler communities” in the Bole Traditional Area in order to preserve the traditions and customs of the Gonja State.



A letter the Association wrote to Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) on 11th July, 2022 signed by the President, Lawyer Amin Mohammed, said it is the hope of the Gonjaland Youth Association that other Divisions of the Gonja Traditional Area will sooner than later emulate your good resolve.



Here is the full statement of the Gonjaland Youth Association



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I)



Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area



Bole, Savannah Region.



RENAMING OF SETTLER COMMUNITIES IN BOLE TRADITIONAL AREA



We the Executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association bring to Your Royal Highness warm felicitations and seasons greetings on the successful observation of the Eid.



We have taken notice of your decision to rename all settler communities within the Bole Traditional Area with Gonja names, and wish to commend you for such a proactive and timely route to preventing future land rights disputes.



Please, be assured that you have the full support of the Gonjaland Youth Association in this noble enterprise to preserve the traditions and customs of the Gonja State.



It is our hope that, other Divisions of the Gonja Traditional Area will sooner than later emulate your good resolve.



Your Royal Highness, while commending you for the decision, we wish to urge you to look beyond the renaming the communities but also the Bole Traditional Area should take a comprehensive approach by undertaking an enumeration of all land use categories in these settlements.



This would provide adequate data on the varied groups and individuals utilising our lands and the intensity of use viz-a-viz benefits in terms of ground rents and royalties accruing to the Skins.



The land use census would then provide a platform for a land use zoning for each settler community.



Your Royal Highness, it is our considered view that, this would bring to the fore, the current and future potential disputes of the Lands in these communities. With this, land banks will be established to attract strategic investors into the Bole Traditional Area.



We are ready to put our expertise to your disposal for the realisation of this very important decision.



Thank You



Signed…



Lawyer Mohammed Amin Osman

(President GLYA)”