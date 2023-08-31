You have one week to repair our deplorable roads – Saboba residents to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Saboba have given the government a one-month deadline to restore their deteriorating roadways.



The locals who are displeased want the government to repair the key highways that connect the Saboba area to the rest of the Northern region, as the single connecting bridge has been destroyed by flooding.



Farm produce are now deteriorating since they can’t be delivered to Tamale and other markets in the Northern region, people bemoaned.



Rainbow Radio’s Northern regional correspondent, Prince Kwame Tamakloe, claimed that locals are dissatisfied with the current administration.



He further stated that the disgruntled youth have threatened to lock up the NPP office and other public buildings to prevent officials from functioning.



When President Akufo-Addo ran for office in 2016, he vowed to build a new bridge and restore all of the area’s deteriorating roads.



However, he has failed to keep his commitments, the residents said.