You have one month to fix our deplorable roads - Akufo-Addo told

Regional News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: Evans Vital, Contributor

Residents living in Agortime Afegame in the Volta region have given President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a one-month deadline to fix their deplorable roads.



They accused government of denying them their share of the national cake; especially potable drinking water and good roads.



They explained that they equally need to enjoy good living conditions in the community.



Registering their displeasure at a press conference held on Wednesday, October 8, 2021, the residents said life has become unbearable for them (those living at the border)



According to them, business is not brisk now because of the deplorable road from Agortime - Ebeh to the township of Afegame through to Togo.



The statement also revealed that commercial drivers are reluctant in conveying the passengers and their goods to and from the town with the fear of having their vehicles damaged.



This has brought economic activities to a standstill forcing the active youths to migrate to other cities and towns to search for greener pastures.



In the address, it was hinted that several efforts and appeals were made to the government through the Chief and the queen mother of the town, but it proved futile.



The chiefs and people of Afegame are demanding the immediate release of fund for the reconstruction of the entire stretch of road.



They want to know who the new contractor working on the road project is.



They are also demanding from government to let the contractor in charge of the abandoned water project for the community over the past years to return to the site and complete the work.