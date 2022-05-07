You have no moral right to cancel E-Levy - Mireku Duker slams Mahama

General News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker says the 2020 NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has no moral right to tell Ghanaians he will cancel E-Levy.



According to him, John Mahama, during his era as President of Ghana, ruled over a harsh taxation regime that burdened the population to the core and also did far worse things that cost his Presidency.



Chronicling some repressive taxes that were introduced by the former President, George Mireku Duker highlighted that John Mahama imposed a Real Estate Levy, Air ticket Levy, Hospital Imported Medicine Levy and other levies on Ghanaians



"Such a person now has the right to tell Ghanaians he will cancel E-Levy?", he queried.



Hon. Mireku Duker further noted that E-Levy isn't a novelty under the Akufo-Addo administration but has existed since the regime of late former President Jerry John Rawlings through to Mahama's regime.



He explained that the telecommunication networks have since been collecting E-Levy but what the Akufo-Addo government has done is to only increase the charges.



"They (NDC) shouldn't pretend as if it's a devil sent from heaven. It's a levy that's been in the existence all this while just but it has been increased. It's something we have been collecting during Rawlings' time. It's just the name that has been changed," he said.



He stated emphatically that Mr. Mahama and his NDC will never cancel the E-Levy, therefore imploring Ghanaians not to believe them.



"You who haven't cancelled tax before and now you are saying, when elected, you will cancel tax. It's obviously false," he stressed.



Hon. Mireku Duker made these comments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



