You have no business presiding over the House if you are not a Speaker - Sam George fires Joe Wise

Politics of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

First deputy speaker throws out motion to overturn 2022 budget statement approval



Chaos in parliament over controversial decision



Parliamentary reconvenes tomorrow Thursday December 2, 2021



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) over his comment that a deputy speaker is not the substantive speaker of parliament.



The first deputy speaker who also doubles as the Bekwai MP, whiles delivering a ruling to throw out the Minority’s motion for rescission of the 2022 budget approval, intimated that his role as a deputy speaker should not be mixed with the speaker.



“First it must be clear that a deputy speaker is not a Speaker. Indeed Article 96 (1) of the Constitution says and I quote ‘the shall be two deputy speakers who shall be elected by members of parliament from among members of parliament,” he said.



“And to contrast that to ‘Mr. Speaker’ …Mr. Speaker is not a member of Parliament. I am a member of parliament and the Honourable second deputy speaker is a member of parliament and our role is to assist the speaker in managing this House. Any attempt to read and interpret the constitution of ‘Mr. Speaker’ to include the deputy speakers is a misreading and a misapplication of the constitution,” he explained during Wednesday, December 1, 2021, parliamentary sitting.



But responding to the Bekwai MP’s statement, Sam Nartey George said he cannot preside over the business of the House following his admission that he is not a speaker.



“If you claim you are not a Speaker, you have absolutely no business presiding over the House. Simple” he said in a tweet.





