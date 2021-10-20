You have failed Ghanaians for claiming payroll is full – Murtala tells Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Former Deputy Trade Minister, Murtala Mohammed has said, the Akufo-Addo led government has failed Ghanaians claiming that government payroll is full and could not employ more in the public sector.



According to him, prior to the elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government promised Ghanaians heaven regarding employment only to make a U-turn against what they promised.



“It is an admission of a government that has failed, and also an admission of a government that promised Ghanaians heaven and yet dragged them towards hell. That is what is happening,” Murtala Mohammed said.



His comments were at the back of the government calling on Ghanaians to consider entrepreneurship as the government’s payroll is currently full to employ workers into the public sector.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta made this statement at a graduation ceremony at UPSA on Friday, October 15, 2021.



“That payroll is full because we are spending some 60% of our revenue on remunerating some 650,000 people. That is not sustainable,” he said.



Based on this revelation Murtala Mohammed have said the comment of the Minister is completely unacceptable as it will increase unemployment.



“This government is in power with promises and if you check the unemployment rate now, it has risen over 8% under them and unemployment amongst the youth is 12.6% and that is completely unacceptable,” Murtala Mohammed told Citi News.



