'You have a lot of work to do' - Manasseh congratulates acting IGP Dampare

• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 21 announced the appointment of a new police chief



• The naming of COP Dampare as Acting IGP brings an end to the tenure of outgoing James Oppong-Boanuh



• Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has congratulated the acting IGP Dampare George Akuffo and reminded him of the tough job at hand



Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni added his voice to that of many Ghanaians celebrating the appointment of George Akuffo Dampare as acting Inspector General of Police, IGP.



COP Dampare will officially take over from outgoing IGP James Oppong-Boanuh on August 1, according to a July 21 statement from the presidency.



Persons within the security ecosystem have been commenting on the appointment hailing it as a right choice at a time it was most needed given that Dampare is a through and through police man with diverse qualities.



Manasseh in a Facebook post wrote: "Congratulations to COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on your appointment as the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service. You have a lot of work to do. And I wish you well."



The post was accompanied by three pictures of Manasseh with COP Dampare taken as at the Police Headquarters in Accra.







According to security watchers, the acting IGP has his plate full given recent security concerns in the country.



Some of the major issues he is expected to tackle immediately include the recent riots at Ejura, the spate of armed robberies - especially bullion van attacks, the case of Assin Central lawmaker threatening a journalist, the still unresolved Ahmed Suale murder case and police welfare issues.



Dampare till the announcement was Director General in charge of administration at the Police Headquarters.



The statement from the presidency appointing him in acting capacity read in part: “Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D, to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 1st August, 2021.”



