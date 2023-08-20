You have a beautiful and caring soul – See Dr. Bawumia’s birthday message to Samira

General News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has sent a love-laced birthday wish to his wife, Samira Bawumia.



In a post shared on his social media handles, the vice president described his wife, the Second Lady of Ghana, as a supportive person.



He also said that she has a caring personality.



“Happy birthday to my sweetheart and dear wife Samira. You have provided and continue to provide me incredible support in everything. You have a beautiful and caring soul.



“It’s such a joy to spend my life with you, darling. The kids and I cherish you. Enjoy your day, my love,” the message on the photo flyer said.



The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, was born on August 20, 1980, and is turning 43 years today.



See it below:





AE