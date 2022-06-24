You don’t trust Akufo-Addo and so what? – Adom-Otchere asks Boakye Agyarko

General News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Boakye Agyarko speaks about his relationship with Akufo-Addo



Adom-Otchere advises him to stick to his NPP flagbearership campaign



Agyarko says he doesn’t trust Akufo-Addo



Journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has reacted to a recent interview in which former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko spoke about the current status of his relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Agyarko said in an interview on Asempa FM that he was no longer on talking terms with Akufo-Addo and that he also no longer trusted the President.



In an editorial on Agyarko’s views on the June 21 edition of his Good Evening Ghana show, Adom-Otchere stated that it didn’t matter whatever the status of the relationship between the two men was.



He asked that the former Minister rather focuses on issues in his bid to become the governing New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



“Boakye said that ‘I don’t trust Akufo-Addo,’ but that is a no point. What is the point? You can decide not to trust him. You have had a 47-year relation with him…if you say you don’t trust him, that is okay.



“But is that the reason why we should vote for you as the NPP presidential candidate? That really shouldn’t come into the question. Unless one has an agenda to damage and that is where the problem is coming from,” he stressed.



According to Adom-Otchere, it was time that politicians and the media elevated political discussions and make them issues based. He said all parties be it the NPP of NDC needed to pivot to issues stressing that his programme has been championing that agenda for the last few years.



“Boakye Agyarko says ‘Akufo-Addo something something…’ that is not what we want to hear. What we want to hear is what Boakye Agyarko is able to do for the NPP and if he is elected as a President of Ghana if he is elected.



“If you tell us you don’t trust Akufo-Addo anymore, Akufo-Addo is not on the ballot for 2024. The Ghanaian people voted for him… it is his obligation that by the end of his tenure, Ghanaians get their time’s worth. I believe that will happen.



“You come on radio and say you don’t trust Akufo-Addo, so what should we do? That is why people should vote for him? They should vote for Akufo-Addo because he says he doesn’t trust Akufo-Addo?” he quizzed.



Boakye Agyarko to contest NPP’s flagbearership



Boakye Agyarko, a one-time banker has declared his bid to lead the NPP into the next elections. The other person to declare his bid is Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong. The party is set to choose a successor for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is ineligible to contest in the 2024 polls.



Other rumoured aspirants include Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, both men are seen as the frontliners – their followers continue to tout their qualities but they have not formally confirmed their interest.



