You don't 'rob' the people and use the proceeds to build a Cathedral - Akufo-Addo told

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ejisu Juaben Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.



According to him, God does not need his Cathedral.



President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the national cathedral on March 6, 2017, as part of events that marked Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebration.



The government has also provided 14-acres of public land for the project, while the Christian community and individuals are to fund the construction.



Though reception towards the cathedral from Ghanaians has been mixed, it has been well received by various leaders in the Christian community.



Recently, Government granted the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral.



A letter, signed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to the Controller and Accountant’s General, directed that the money be credited to Ribade Limited, for part payment of outstanding claims.



In a release signed by the Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta it stated that, "the Authority is hereby granted to you to release the sum [of] GH¢25, 000,000.00 as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited”.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Mr. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh chastised the AkufoAddo government for using the taxpayer's money to finance a project that does not immediately benefit the people of Ghana.



According to him, the President has blatantly refused to assist the ordinary Ghanaian and focused on things that do not matter now.



"Where did God tell you that he needs a Cathedral," he rhetorically asked.



"Why will God need a cathedral when his people are suffering. You are using monies that can be used to alleviate the hardships Ghanaians are going through to put up a project that is not immediately needed for anything except for the President's and political party's interest.



" . . God never said that . . . God will never say that, Kwame that is the gospel truth . . . God does not need that," he said, adding that, "you don't rob the people, you don't deceive the people, you don't betray the people and you don't maim the people, then after that, you say you're using the proceeds to build a Cathedral for the people".



He said President Akufo-Addo is doing whatever he wants.



"I am tempted to believe that there is no man in Ghana now . . . Ghanaians are suffering . . . after Rawlings there is no man in Ghana again".



