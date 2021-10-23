You don’t need physical space to admit 499 students – Kofi Bentil

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Senior Vice President of policy IMANI Africa has slammed President Akufo-Addo for claiming that there is no space to admit some 499 students who passed the law entrance examination.



The Ghana Law School had to revise its own criteria for passing the exam in order to deny the 499 students who had already met the guidelines for passing the examination.



President Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated the reason for the refusal to admit the students.



“I think the idea of more lawyers in the system is good for the nation. I want a country that is governed by the rule of law and we need to have lawyers in all aspects of our lifeguarding the development of our country…All I can say is that God willing by next year, substantial progress would have been made in that regard. For the time being, there is no space in the law school for them, that is the problem and there are several others before them who have fallen in the same pit,” President Akufo-Addo said in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM Wednesday.



But for Mr Bentil, the argument is untenable: It cannot be that because Ghana School of Law lacks physical space, the students cannot be admitted. It is the easiest thing in the world to rent space and schedule lectures. Students are paying for it!!! If they can’t do this, they must resign!” He stated.



On Tuesday, the aggrieved students protested their denial to the law school. They demanded that they be admitted given that they passed the examination.



