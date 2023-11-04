‘You don’t know that’ – Ofori-Atta refutes claims NPP may lose 2024 elections

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has questioned claims that Ghanaians may choose the National Democratic Congress over the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.



According to him, the government has had to deal with issues that have not happened to the world in a long time i.e., the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



He added that the government is working to solve the problem.



“We don’t know that. It’s amazing when you think that something that has not happened in 100 years has happened and we are where we are compared to other countries. And knowing that we understand the problem and are committed to solving it,” he told journalists when appeared to vote during the NPP delegates conference.



He added that by 2024, Ghanaians will know what decision to make at the 2024 polls.



“I think Ghanaians will make up their mind at that time. I’m sure the economy will be stronger; we have a growth agenda that is tackling the issue of jobs and we will prevail. We’ve done it before and we will do it again,” Ofori-Atta said.



SSD/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.