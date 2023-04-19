‘You don’t follow a madman if he takes your towel’ – Ben Ephson replies Alan's ally over bribery allegation

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Renowned pollster Ben Ephson has responded to claims made by the Ashanti Regional campaign manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, that he conducts polls in exchange for money.



In an interview on Akoma TV on April 13, Collins Owusu Amankwah, who is the Ashanti Regional campaign manager for Alan and a former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, claimed that Ben Ephson’s polls are not credible and alleged that the pollster makes favourable predictions for politicians who pay him.



However, in response to these allegations, Ben Ephson stated that he is measured in what he says now, adding that "When you are bathing and a man comes for your cloth, you don’t run naked after the person."



Ben Epson highlighted that over his 22 years of research, he has achieved 83% accuracy, he also noted that in 2019, he was part of a team of University of Ghana lecturers who conducted research on the list of MPs who were likely to lose their seats.



“So, I have seen what Alan’s Ashanti Regional campaign manager has said, so let me take my time and say this, there is this saying that goes like ‘When you are bathing and a man person comes for your cloth, you don’t run naked after the person, so I have been very measured in what I say.



“In 2019, the University of Ghana lecturers that did research about the list of MPs who will lose their seat, I was part of them …he doesn’t believe in research, and he also said I take money and conduct polls…in twenty-two years (22) I have gotten 83% accuracy.



“I have done 7 polls, national polls…if he wants to help his candidate, Alan, there are people at Alan’s camp who come to me and ask why I said he will be third and I have explained to them,” he added.







