You don’t feed all NPP members – MP man punches Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Communications Member and former party executive, Richard Agyemang has hit back at Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.



He tasked the MP to be measured in his utterances as he does not feed all members of the party.



His comments come in the wake of threats issued by the maverick politician, promising a showdown with President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over allegations his agents were attacked in North East and Bono East Regions during Super Delegates Conference



He urged the NPP leadership to deal with the MP and aspirant, as his utterances in public space against the party are denting its image



“Ken does not feed all NPP members, he does not feed me. Just as he is a member of the NPP, we are all equally members of the party and support in the same way. The party has supported him and keeps supporting him, so if he gives back to the party it’s no news”



“He needs to be put to check, this time he has gone too far, he is not the only wealthy individual in the party. There are people doing more for the party but are quiet”



“Whatever process the NEC of the party has started against him, they must draw his attention to the things he talks about, and we have elders in the party. He must respect the structures of the party”, he bemoaned