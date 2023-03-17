You don’t even deserve a ministerial post - Youth activist thrashes Afriyie Akoto’s presidential bid

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

A youth activist cum social media commentator, Ivan Innocent Kyei, has slammed former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, claiming that he is unfit to lead the country.



According to him, the former minister was given the chance to handle the entire agricultural sector for over six years, but no significant improvement was seen in the sector, hence, Ghanaians shouldn’t attach any seriousness to his bid to lead the country.



He added that based on Dr Afriyie Akoto’s poor performance, he does not even qualify for reappointment as a minister, let alone becoming the country's president according to onuaonline.com report



“Nobody should take him (Owusu Afriyie) seriously. He is just talking. They’re doing the politics anyhow so anybody can just talk. He doesn’t even deserve to be reappointed as minister for him to even think of wanting to be president,” he said.



Dr Afriyie Akoto is quoted to have said during his campaign launch that, he strongly believes in the agricultural industry, and for that matter should he get the opportunity to become president, he will pay more attention to the area.



Responding to the former minister's comment in an interview with Onua TV’s Onua Maakye programme on March 14, 2024, Ivan Innocent Kyei stated that if the minister had any agricultural plans for the country, he would have implemented them during his administration, so Ghanaians should disregard him.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said that he believes he will win the NPP flagbearership race.



According to him most of the delegates have benefitted from him as minister of Agric under the Planting for Food and Jobs policy hence the reason they will vote for him.



“Well, you go into a contest to win, so I’m in the contest hoping to win, and I know that God will bless me to win this contest,” he said in an interview with Citi FM.



The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Kofi Konadu Apraku have all announced their bids for the NPP flagbearership.



