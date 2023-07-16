You don’t develop the constituency with your personal funds – DCE clashes with MP

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Gomoa West District Assembly, Mr Bismark Baisie Nkum has clashed with the Member of Parliament(MP) for the Area, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah over claims he embarks on developmental projects from his personal funds.



Mr. Bismark Baisie Nkum has subsequently cautioned the lawmaker against lying to the people of Gomoa West that he( Gyan- Mensah) is using his own money for cement and other things he has been donating to constituents even when the common fund has been released to him.



“Gomoa West MP must be accountable to his constituents because no MP in this country if she or he is not a businessman can use his or her personal money to develop his or her constituency” an enraged DCE disclosed.



The DCE who has picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), promised to be accountable to constituents when given the nod.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday, July 11 opened nominations for parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has no representation.



Mr. Baisie Nkum who had his forms picked for him by polling station executives and some stakeholders of the party in the area, expressed appreciation for the gesture and promised to work even harder.



“I have sincerely served you as District Chief Executive and will continue to be your humble servant in Parliament,” he assured them.



Mr. Baisie Nkum mentioned road construction, schools, number of teacher’s quarters, CHIPS compound, landing beach, 18-unit classroom blocks, 600-bed capacity girls dormitory and 250-bed capacity boys dormitory for Apam Senior High School and among others as projects he engineered.



