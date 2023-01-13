You don’t criticise a system you've been part of – Kpemka to Alan

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a former Deputy Attorney General, said the televised address by presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen is shrouded with contradictions.



John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned as Minister for Trade and Industry to concentrate on his campaign ahead of the presidential primaries of the NPP.



In an address cataloging his plans for the transformation of the Ghanaian economy, he noted that corruption, the arrogance of power, poor attitude towards work, and too much talk and debate amongst others must be tackled in principle as he pledges to run a lean government when given the opportunity to govern.



He asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has laid a strong foundation for the socioeconomic development of the country, adding that “Although I believe there are things that could have been done differently. My vision is to build a superstructure on this foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation”.



But reacting to the address in an interview on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz Fm’s State of Our Nation show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Tempane constituency Member of Parliament Joseph Dindiok Kpemka found Mr Kyerematen’s assertions of the current Ghanaian situation and his plans as contradictory.



According to him, the former Trade Minister has essentially attacked a system he has been a part of, yet never demonstrated his rejection of the system until a time he is seeking to be elected flagbearer.



He intimated that Mr. Kyerematen should have recused himself from the Akufo-Addo government in the past to register his objection and rejection of the current scope of affairs in the governance and sociopolitical architecture of Ghana.



“I find very intriguing times ahead of us because you are going to have a situation where a person seeking office would have to critique a system he participated in. That is going to be a very interesting one,” he said.



He continued that “You know that the principle of governance in any serious democratic nation is that if you are part of the system and the system is not being run the way you expect and you do your best and is still not being run the way you expect, then you ought to honorably resign. You don’t stay in it and criticise it later. Nobody will listen to you at all”.



While touting the credentials of the presidential hopeful in international trade and politics, the former Deputy AG argued that Mr Alan Kyerematen on one hand commended President Akufo Addo for laying a solid foundation for an economic take off while on the other hand describing Ghana as a nation that has become one of only talk but not action. This he intimated is contradictory.



“On one breadth he says that he is going to build on the solid fundamentals of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo. So, if you say that a solid foundation has been built and the next moment you talk about NATO [No Action, Talk Only] which is for me an indirect reference to the same government. How do you reconcile the two?” He questioned.



He admonished persons seeking to lead the party to endeavour not to make utterances that will in turn arm the opposition National Democratic Congress against the New Patriotic Party.



