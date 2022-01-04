You don’t believe in prophecies yet you read palms, check horoscope – Sam George

Politics of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George, has questioned persons who are against prophecies yet they check horoscopes and read palms.



Sharing his thoughts on the caution that was given by the Police against the publication of negative prophecies, Sam George said in a tweet that “As a way of bringing sanity, we can start by ensuring all churches are properly registered with the Registrar-General.



“As part of their regularization process would be evidence of membership of one of the recognized Christian organizations like GPCC, NACCC, CCG, etc. Let us place the mandate of the regulation with the umbrella bodies and empower them to effect the sanctions in conjunction with the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



“As for those saying prophecies are bad yet are checking horoscopes and reading your palms or visiting that marabouts or fetish priest, you are as guilty as the Prophets you criticize.”





My prophecy for 2022 is great success and victories as a crowning glory for your hard work. Cheers to a great 2022! ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fsp4QdVbaa — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) December 31, 2021

The Police had cautioned Religious leaders in Ghana to be measured in their utterances, particularly the way they communicate prophecies, ahead of New Year Eve’s services.“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true,” the police warned in a statement issued on Monday, December 27, 2021.“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, added.“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.”Friday’s services across the nation were the first since Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare took office.He had met religious leaders over prophecies deemed to cause fear and panic in the nation.That meeting was precipitated by a fake gun attack on popular musician Shatt Wale, who had later indicated he took that action as a result of a prophecy by the Founder and Leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, on an Accra-based radio station before the Monday, October 18 incident.The man of God, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, was arrested and later granted a GH¢100,000 bail.The police admitted that they are not against prophecies especially in a country where the centrality of God is in the lives of many.“There should be no apprehensions, therefore, about undertaking the various activities.“We ask only that everyone keeps within the law and is mindful of the welfare of each other.”This development raised concerns among some clergymen including The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah.Mr. Owusu Bempah believes that the IGP issued the order against the publication of the death prophecies following a briefing he received from Pastors who do not believe in prophetic ministry.He further appealed to the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to invite men of God who believe in prophecies to give him what he calls satisfactory briefing on prophetic ministry.Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah said during his 31st night preaching on Friday, December 31 that “I will like to appeal to the IGP that if he needs briefings on the prophetic ministry he should invite some of us, not pastors who do not believe in prophecies.”