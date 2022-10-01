You are here: HomeNews2022 10 01Article 1633838

General News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: happyghana.com

You don’t address one insult with another – Governance Expert to KT Hammond

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond

Governance Expert, Dr. Osei Bonsu, has chastised Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, for taking a swipe at the Ghanaian youth after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suffered a booing incident at the Global Citizen Festival.

He described statements from the MP targeted at the youth as unfortunate.

KT Hammond condemned the youth of Ghana for booing the president and saying they have shown that they cannot govern if handed the reins.

“It is an unfortunate statement and in as much as the youth is being bashed for wrongdoing, you can’t use insults to address issues of insult. This shouldn’t have been the response from KT Hammond,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.

Dr. Osei Bonsu advised politicians and political actors against rushing to insult the youth for their mistakes.

He believes the youth need to be advised but not insulted.



