You didn’t learn from the Ya Na case – Baako slams NDC for incorporating high profile murders in manifesto

The National Democratic Congress and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama have been chided by veteran journalist Kweku Baako for incorporating the murders of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale and former MP for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah Adu in their manifesto.



The NDC in its manifesto mentioned the murder of the two persons among a list of high-profile unresolved crimes it will investigate.



The party also promised to compensate families of the late investigative journalist and the lawmaker.



John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC said, “we will commence an investigation into the death of Ahmed Suale and other unsolved issues including the murder of J.B Danquah.”



Addressing the issue as a panelist on Peace FM’s morning show Baako said he has a challenge with the inclusion of those two cases in the manifesto.



The Managing Editor of the Crusading Guide berated the NDC for attempting to politicize the investigations into the death of the two figures.



Baako could not fathom why the NDC will make such a promise when the issues are currently being pursued at the court of law.



In a usual Baako fashion, the veteran journalist dug up what he considers to be a mistake by the party in the Ya Na case where they incorporated it in their 2008 manifesto but failed to execute it.



Baako was not enthused with the party’s preference for making a political meal out of controversial cases.



“I have a certain challenge with it and its not the first time. In the 2008 manifesto, they captured the Ya Na case in their manifesto. I don’t have a difficulty if you project these things within the context of a state of the nation address but I’m not too sure whether it’s in a proper place if it comes to a manifesto”.



“The Ya Na issue was controversial and they insisted on setting up a presidential commission because they did not believe in the commission set up by Kufuor. I remember they even ridiculed members on that commission. They made a u-turn while in government because the presidential commission did not happen though there were prosecutions. I was thinking they might have learnt their lesson but they have added this to their manifesto”.





