You didn’t disappoint me, you did your best – Mahama to Voltarians

Politics of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his appreciation to the people of the Volta Region for the support he received from them during the 2020 elections.



According to Mr. Mahama, the region known, as the World Bank of the opposition NDC, did not disappoint him in spite of his defeat to President Akufo-Addo in the polls.



Addressing residents of Agavedzi in the Ketu South Constituency after he presented relief items including building materials to victims of a recent tidal waves devastation, Mr. Mahama assured the region of a comeback to wrestle power from the governing NPP



“I want to take the opportunity through you, the people here, to thank all our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region for the strong support you showed for me in the 2020 polls. You didn’t disappoint me at all, you did your part and you did your best. And so I want to thank you.



“Let us not be disappointed and discouraged, they say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day. What we have to do is to focus on the party, selecting a flagbearer to lead us again and I’m sure by 2024 by the grace of God, NDC will come back into office,” he said.



Speaking to Starr News after touring the devastated areas, the former President once again bemoaned the abandoning of projects started by his administration by President Akufo-Addo.



According to him if the Nana Addo administration had continued with a sea defense project, residents would not have had their homes washed away.



Mr. Mahama wants government to halt the commencement of new projects until old ones are completed as promised by the NDC in its 2020 manifesto.