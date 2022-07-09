You didn’t deserve to die this way – Akufo-Addo mourns Shinzo Abe

General News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, did not deserve to have died by assassination.



Akufo-Addo described the late Prime Minister’s murder as a cowardly and despicable act, which must receive the firm condemnation of all.



The president recalled in a Facebook post that during his official visit to Japan in December 2018, where, amongst others, Ghana and Japan pledged to continue to strengthen the excellent relations that exist between two countries, Mr Abe was “a most gracious host, and demonstrated his strong commitment to democratic governance, and respect for human rights and individual liberties.”



“Unfortunately, it was in the exercise of these rights that he met his untimely death,” he bemoaned.



He said Japan has lost a noble son, a patriot and a distinguished democrat who will be missed by all who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing and meeting him.



On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo sent his sincere condolences and deep sympathies to Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the government and people of Japan, and Mr Abe’s family.



The former Japanese PM was pronounced dead on Friday, July 8, 2022.



He was shot while delivering a speech at an election campaign event in the city of Nara.



“Shinzo Abe was transported to [the hospital] at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately, he died at 5:03 pm,” Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University Hospital, told reporters on Friday.