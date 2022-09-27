You didn’t consider parents, students in your decision - Ghanaian medical students studying in Ukraine

General News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Ghanaian students studying Medicine and Dentistry in Ukraine have raised concerns about government’s decision not to recognise degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools from Ukraine, as some schools have resorted to studying online.



According to the Executive Member of the National Union of Ghana Students in Ukraine, Henry Brook Smith, the decision will not serve the best of Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine.



“Ukraine is currently running an offline mode. The online is being organised for those who can’t make it to Ukraine due to the invasion. Our concern is that this decision has been taken without recourse to the effects on parents and students,” citinewsroom.com quoted Henry Brook Smith.



Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana says its outfit should be lauded for being proactive with its decision to reject degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools from Ukraine.



According to them, the decision was taken “in our collective interest.”



“We are set up exactly to do that; to make sure substandard practitioners do not come and become licensed murderers,” The Council’s Registrar, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, said in an interview with Citinews’ Eyewitness News.



The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana earlier stated that it would no longer recognise degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools from Ukraine, as some schools have resorted to studying online.



According to the council, the training of these students online is not in accordance with the required process and will not be accepted as it threatens the quality and credence of the profession.



“Training to be a doctor must be in accordance with established strategies. Will potential patients be happy to be treated by a doctor who was trained online? We have to take our public interest responsibility seriously. The point is, what is the kind of training that is acceptable in the world? If it is not standard, then, I am afraid, this regulator will not give any stamp of approval,” citinewsroom quoted the Council’s Registrar, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala.



He, therefore, urged students to take advantage of the government’s intervention to continue their training in Ghana rather than taking online lessons.





